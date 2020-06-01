Canada now has recorded 7, 305 deaths from COVID-19.

The updated number was provided during an afternoon press update featuring dignitaries including Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

There are 91, 351 cases of the virus recorded in the country with 49,000, or 54 percent of all cases, recovered.

1.69 million people have been tested across the country with 5 percent of those having tested positive.

Hajdu says they are seeing new cases of COVID-19 popping up in places away from major cities and she reminded those that are feeling unwell to stay home.

Despite the good weather and some measures being lifted, Hajdu says everyone still needs to physical distance, wear a mask when they can’t physical distance and wash their hands regularly.

As reopening continues, she says “we can’t lose the progress that we have made” against the virus by following safety measures that were put in place.

She says if an app is developed for tracing, it needs to be an app that Canadians feel safe using.

She says everything they’ve done so far has been in collaboration with provinces and territories to make sure they use methods that Canadians are comfortable with.

Dr. Tam says they are seeing unintended consequences of pandemic response including an impact on opioid-related deaths and problematic substance use.

She says together Canadians can reduce drug-related harm.

Commenting on the rallies in the United States, Hajdu says her heart is with all Canadians who live with discrimination.

She says her the government will continue to work with all to ensure they have a chance to succeed.