Two young adults are in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision in Hay River over the weekend.

Around 5 AM Sunday, May 31st, Hay River RCMP say they received a call about a single motor vehicle collision in the Old Town area.

According to a release sent Monday, June 1st, the vehicle apparently got off the road and hit a power pole, sustaining extensive damage.

RCMP say both occupants of the vehicle were unconscious upon Officers’ arrival.

Jaws of Life were used by Hay River Fire & Emergency Services to extract the occupants, who were transported to Hay River Medical Centre, and then transferred to Edmonton for further treatment of serious, life-threatening conditions.

An investigation was started by Hay River RCMP and an accident reconstructionist from NT RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

RCMP says further analysis will determine if alcohol could have been a contributing factor

Hay River RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Brandon Humbke expressed how difficult it is, “to know that two young adults are fighting for their life right now.”

He ended his statement saying, “It’s a difficult time for the community, and our thoughts are with their families and friends”