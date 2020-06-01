A single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, near Boundary Creek, claimed the life of a 48-year old male.

In the late hours of Sunday, May 31st, Yellowknife RCMP say they attended the fatal single motor vehicle collision and located a deceased male at the scene.

According to their release, around 3:30 A.m. RCMP received a call for service regarding a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, near Boundary Creek, approximately 314.5 km.

On the scene of the crash, RCMP located a single motor vehicle and driver.

City of Yellowknife Fire Division Emergency Medical Services attended the scene; however, the 48-year-old male driver was deceased.

The Chief Coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination. RCMP are assisting NWT Coroner Services with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, with no contributing factors identified at this time.