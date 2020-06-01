Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife News Fatal Highway 3 collison claims life of 48-yr old male SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Monday, Jun. 1st, 2020 RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image) A single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, near Boundary Creek, claimed the life of a 48-year old male. In the late hours of Sunday, May 31st, Yellowknife RCMP say they attended the fatal single motor vehicle collision and located a deceased male at the scene. According to their release, around 3:30 A.m. RCMP received a call for service regarding a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, near Boundary Creek, approximately 314.5 km. On the scene of the crash, RCMP located a single motor vehicle and driver. City of Yellowknife Fire Division Emergency Medical Services attended the scene; however, the 48-year-old male driver was deceased. The Chief Coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination. RCMP are assisting NWT Coroner Services with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, with no contributing factors identified at this time.