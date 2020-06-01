One man was found dead after his snowmobile went through the ice near Gameti last Saturday.

On Saturday, May 30th, NT RCMP say the attended the scene of a snowmachine that went through the ice near Gameti and located one deceased male.

In a statement sent Monday, June 1st, RCMP say around 11:30 Am on Saturday Gameti RCMP received a call regarding a man that may have gone through the ice on Rae Lake.

NT RCMP say attended by helicopter and located a hole in the lake ice and a toboggan near the hole.

With the assistance of community members, officers located the deceased man submerged in water.

According to the release, a search was managed by the NT RCMP Search Manager, with Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services assisting.

The man’s body was removed from the water and was transported to the NWT Coroner Services.

The Chief Coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination that the RCMP will be assisting in.

The breakup conditions on waterways can be challenging, and RCMP is reminding travelers to be cautious on any frozen ice and open water.

The RCMP also thanks the community members for their assistance.