Centre Square Mall's Lower level open as of Monday June 1st Mo Fahim, staff Tuesday, Jun. 2nd, 2020 Credit YK Chamber of Commerce Yellowknife's Centre Square Mall is officially back in business, in part at least. In an Eblast on Tuesday June 2nd, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce made the announcement opening the lower level of the mall. According to the email sent, the following stores will be open as of Monday, June 1st. Arctic Jewellers Aurora Advance Diamond Nails Northern Transitions Ogre's Lair Game Shop Rogel's Barber Shop Reddi Mart Tim Hortons The eblast notes that store hours may vary with the mall's operating hours set at Monday – Friday: 9:30am – 6:00pm Saturday: 9:30am – 6:00pm For the continued safety of staff and customers, stores say they will be practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing. The full information sheet can be found here.