Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall is officially back in business, in part at least.

In an Eblast on Tuesday June 2nd, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce made the announcement opening the lower level of the mall.

According to the email sent, the following stores will be open as of Monday, June 1st.

Arctic Jewellers

Aurora Advance

Diamond Nails

Northern Transitions

Ogre’s Lair Game Shop

Rogel’s Barber Shop

Reddi Mart

Tim Hortons

The eblast notes that store hours may vary with the mall’s operating hours set at

Monday – Friday: 9:30am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 6:00pm

For the continued safety of staff and customers, stores say they will be practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing.

The full information sheet can be found here.