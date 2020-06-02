On Sunday, May 31st, Fort Liard RCMP were advised by GNWT Department of Infrastructure of damage done to the North Gate of Highway #7, located 10 kilometers from the NWT border with British Columbia.

An investigation is now underway and the Fort Liard RCMP expect charges to be laid in the near future.

Fort Liard RCMP also followed up with Protect NWT about the local community members involved in this incident. The gate has since been re-secured by the GNWT Department of Infrastructure.

A similar instance occurred on April 11th. Two persons were charged in connection with this incident.

“The RCMP will continue to work with our partners to provide assistance when requested to keep the Northwest Territories safe” states Staff Sergeant Ken Beard, South District Advisory NCO.

Anyone with information in relation to this crime or other criminal matters in the area is asked to call Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111.