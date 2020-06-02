The NWT territorial government has secured a strong local supply-chain for critical Personal Protective Equipment.

In a release sent Monday, June 1st, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer confirmed that she has authorized two NWT manufacturers to create reusable face shields meeting Health Canada specifications for use in public settings in the NWT.

Both Hay River-based Poison Graphics and Yellowknife-based ArcTech Engrave, each submitted rigorous proposals and specifications which were evaluated and accepted by Dr. Kami Kandola and her public health staff.

According to the release, a large number of local employers looking to make their operations safer, and meet the requirements for protecting public health while resuming business, will benefit from the authorizations.