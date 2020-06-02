NWT’s Health and Social Service Authority (NTHSSA), the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA), and the Tlicho Community Services Agency (TCSA) have all officially received accreditation status from Accreditation Canada.

The announcement was made today (Tuesday, June 2nd) by the Minister of Health and Social Services who said system accreditation is an important and major milestone for NWT’s health and social services.

Diane Thom says this signals that the system meets fundamental national standards of practice, policies, and programs.

The process to receive accreditation is an intensive and ongoing process that assesses health and social services systems organizations against standards of excellence to identify what is being done well, and where they can improve.

This process helps create better services for all, and it allows our organization to better understand how to use resources, increase efficiency, enhance quality and safety as well as reduce risk.

The NTHSSA received a 97-percent compliance rate, HRHSSA received an 88-percent compliance rate and TCSA received a 98-percent compliance rate with Accreditation Canada Standards.

The NTHSSA and the HRHSSA is now accredited until December 2023. The TCSA is accredited until October 2023.