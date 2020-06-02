The NWT territorial government and the NWT Teachers’ Association have officially begun bargaining talks for a new collective agreement.

In a media release today (Tuesday, June 2nd), the NWTTA and the Government of the NWT jointly announced the commencement of negotiations towards a new agreement.

The current collective agreement is set to expire on July 31st and remains in effect until a new agreement is reached.

Negotiations are set to start today and go on for three more days, hopefully with reaching a new collective agreement or updating residents on the discussions by Friday, June 5th.

Keeping in mind that both NWTTA and the GNWT have agreed there will be no further public comment while negotiations are ongoing

The release notes that negotiating a new collective agreement can be difficult under even ideal conditions.

Nevertheless, it states that the NWTTA and the GNWT are optimistic that by working together in good faith, a fair and reasonable agreement will be reached that will balance the interests of both parties.