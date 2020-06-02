The NWT territorial government and the NWT Teachers’ Association have officially begun bargaining talks for a new collective agreement.

In a media release today (Tuesday, June 2nd), the NWTTA and the Government of the NWT jointly announced the commencement of negotiations towards a new agreement.

The current collective agreement is set to expire on July 31st and remains in effect until a new agreement is reached.

Negotiations are set to start today and go on for three more days, hopefully with reaching a new collective agreement or updating residents on the discussions by Friday, June 5th.

  • Keeping in mind that both NWTTA and the GNWT have agreed there will be no further public comment while negotiations are ongoing

The release notes that negotiating a new collective agreement can be difficult under even ideal conditions.

Nevertheless, it states that the NWTTA and the GNWT are optimistic that by working together in good faith, a fair and reasonable agreement will be reached that will balance the interests of both parties.