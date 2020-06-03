Behchoko RCMP say Steven Theriault has been arrested in Edmonton, on the evening of Tuesday, June 2nd, by the Edmonton Police Service.

The 44-year-old was being sought on an arrest warrant as a result of the fatal motor vehicle incident on Highway #3 April 22, 2020.

The arrest warrant was issued by Behchoko RCMP to locate and arrest Theriault, who’s alleged to be the driver of a vehicle involved.

The collision in the area of Behchoko, on Highway 3, claimed the life of a female passenger and injured two others. Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the collision.

Behchoko RCMP had been asking for the public’s assistance to locate Theriault who they said he could have been in the Northwest Territories, or in Alberta, in the Greater Edmonton area or Northern Alberta.

In the statement sent Wednesday June 3rd, RCMP said they were working closely with Edmonton Police Service on Steven Theriault’s apprehension.

He is currently in EPS custody and will be brought back to the Northwest Territories in the next few days to face numerous Criminal Code and GNWT Motor Vehicle Act charges in relation to the incident on April 22nd.

Behchoko RCMP would like to thank the public and Edmonton Police Service for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with information on the motor vehicle collision of April 22nd, 2020, is asked to