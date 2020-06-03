Our Yellowknife Detachment front line policing and investigative services and our Operational Communications Centre (OCC) continue to be operational with no changes to service levels during the building repairs, the RCMP said. Arthur C. Green/File Photo

RCMP are investigating an incident in which a police officer discharged his firearm. At approximately 11:30 am, RCMP members were involved in an incident in Yellowknife. An officer discharged his firearm at an aggressive dog.

No persons were injured from the discharge. The dog was injured and has been taken to a local veterinary office for treatment.

Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Services, NT RCMP Forensic Services and additional police officers are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is in early stages, and there are no further details at this time.