The territorial government has introduced new regulations on the use of face coverings during air transport.

Effective June 8th, Northwest Territories residents must bring their own non-medical masks to their flights in order to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

The new recommendations come in light of an impending shortage of mask-supplies provided as a courtesy to Yellowknife airlines by the Department of Health and Social Services.

According to a release sent Wednesday, June 3rd, the new requirement to provide your own non-medical mask is consistent with practices in other destinations across Canada. And is also consistent with broader public health recommendations.

Passengers will not be allowed to board their flight without demonstrating that their non-medical face mask will adequately cover their mouths and noses for the duration of their flight with durable material like cotton.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer, strongly recommends non-medical masks for use in public places – especially those where maintaining a physical distance of two meters is difficult.

While a non-medical face mask does not protect the wearer in the same way a medical mask would, it does prevent your respiratory droplets from contaminating other people or landing on surfaces.

An inventory of non-medical face mask manufacturers across the territory has been established for those wishing to purchase them. If you prefer to make them at home, they can be made with common materials and with-or-without sewing. Here are some tips on how.

For more information on the requirements, contact your travel provider.