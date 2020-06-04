The government of the NWT has waived tourism licencing fees and insurance requirements for 2020-2021.

In a release sent Wednesday, June 3rd, the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) made the announcement to waive the fees and requirements for the 2020-21 seasons as another element of short term relief for tourism operators.

The release states that under the Tourism Act, all tourism operators providing tourism services in the NWT are required to have a valid Tourism Operator Licence (TOL) with prescribed support documents including proof of insurance.

For this fiscal year, licenced tourism operators wishing to renew or significantly amend their TOL will not be charged.

Nor will fees be collected for significant renewal applications.

Through amendments to its tourism regulations, the Department of ITI will also grant a temporary waiver on the insurance requirements required by the Tourism Act provided an operator is unable to conduct tourism activities.

Under normal conditions, the Tourism Act would require TOL holders to maintain a minimum of $1-million in liability insurance at all times.

$29,225 will be returned to operators who have already paid their 2020/21 TOLs fees.

Tourism operators who provide tourism activities to NWT residents are still required to have valid insurance for their activities on file, so their businesses are in good standing with ITI.