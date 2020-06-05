The City of Yellowknife is preparing to host Summer Day Camp Programming this summer, pending Relaxing Phase 2 being initiated by the Chief Public Health Officer during mid to late June, as currently scheduled.

Day Camp programming will only go ahead when Relaxing Phase 2 is initiated and the City’s Framework for Recovery is approved to proceed.

To allow residents to plan for the summer months, Day Camp registration will open on Tuesday, June 9th, at 9:00 a.m. If Phase 2 is initiated, childcare options will be available for the following age groups:

Ages 5-7;

Ages 8-9;

Ages 9-12; and

Multisport Camp, Ages 9-12.

If there are delays in the initiation of Phase 2, refunds will be issued to those affected. Click here to register, and to learn more about the health and safety measures being taken.

To ensure that these programs are run safely, and follow capacity and other restrictions outlined by the Office of the CPHO, each camp will operate with reduced numbers and camp attendees will not be permitted to mingle with children from other groups. Additional health and safety guidelines will be in place and issued to all families with children attending.

City Administrator, Sheila Bassi-Kellett stated that campers will spend a fun-filled summer enjoying new programming and activities that keep everyone active and engaged during these challenging times.

“As one of the first steps in our soon-to-be-released Framework for Recovery, it is exciting to be planning our popular day camp programming.”

The City reminds residents that as the City’s Framework for Recovery is finalized and as programs, facilities and services begin to reopen, changes may occur with little notice. All updates will be communicated with the public, via the City webpage and on social media. Residents can also contact the City by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5600.