The Dempster Highway (Courtesy of Mr Hicks46 on Flickr. Cropped for fitting.)

Highway 8 officially re-opened according to schedule this Saturday, June 6th.

On Thursday, June 4th, The Dempster Highway was announced to reopen on Saturday, subject to river and weather conditions.

While Highway 8 will be open from kilometer 1 to 272, the Yukon/Northwest Territories border will remain closed to all traffic except for:

Maintenance Vehicles

Emergency Vehicles

Supply Chain Vehicles

Residents with an approved social isolation plan in place

Persons with approved exemption from Protect NWT

The highway re-opening will coincide with the opening of the MV Louis Cardinal ferry, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, and the opening of the CF Abraham Francis ferry, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 6.

The highway closure, which included kilometers 1 to 14, was ordered on May 5 by the Commissioner of the Northwest Territories under the Public Highways Act after the ice crossings on Highway 8 closed for the season and to support the overall response to COVID-19.

For information on restrictions at all four NWT highway border crossings, click here.

For the latest status of all highway ferries, click here.