On Saturday, June 6th, the government of the NWT kicked off a consumer spending survey.

As consumer spending is a key economic indicator of the health of the economy, the GNWT wants to hear how COVID-19 has impacted you as a consumer.

The voluntary 35-question confidential consumer demand survey will provide us better insight:

Are there products or services you need and issues accessing them?

Are there new ways you would like businesses to provide their products or services?

Are you able to work and make your bill payments, if not why?

Have your feelings changed about travel, tourists coming to the NWT, going to restaurants, etc.?

The survey will be active until June 19, 2020, and will help inform future government investments and activities.

You can access the survey here: https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/PfoOdlQC