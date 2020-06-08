As of Tuesday, June 9th the Public Drop-Off (PDO) Area at the Solid Waste Facility (SWF) will be open to the public for extended hours.

The announcement came from the City of Yellowknife on Friday, June 5th as City programs, services and facilities begin to re-open and offer extended services, in line with Relaxing Phase 1 and in preparation for the pending initiation of Relaxing Phase 2, by the Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO).

The new hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (summer hours).

The SWF will be closed to the public on Mondays.

Please note that the public will not be permitted to enter the SWF 15 minutes before closing.

Residents may use the designated PDO area to dispose of waste.

Signage is in place and direction will be given on-site.

In terms of payment, the City is asking residents to pay with Debit and Credit where possible, although cash will be accepted.

You can bring recyclables, compost/organics, residential hazardous waste, household garbage, pet waste, large items, and all other waste to the SWF.

As for capacity, staff will monitor and manage the number of people (vehicles) on-site at any given time to ensure that the Public Health Orders currently in effect in the NWT are adhered to.

Contractors and commercial customers can access the SWF, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to closing time and are encouraged to come in the morning when possible.

The Construction and Demolition landfill will be off-limits to contractors and commercial customers during the weekends and all patrons will be directed to the PDO area. Salvaging will not be permitted at this time.



The City also thanked residents for their patience while the City works to tackle waste management during these challenging times.

Advising to continue following simple yet effective waste management practices to assist the City in tackling the increased volumes of residential waste in Yellowknife.

For information on how to do this, visit www.yellowknife.ca/garbage.