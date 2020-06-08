On Thursday, June 4th NWT Education Leaders and Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) Minister R.J. Simpson along with the NWT Teachers’ Association (NWTTA) released priorities for the 2020-2021 school year;

Maintaining the health and safety of students, staff and communities

Starting the school year on time

Maximizing in-person learning, to the extent possible

Seeking equity across regions

Maintaining financial supports to schools

According to the news release, education bodies will be taking a flexible approach in their planning to account for a potential second wave of COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, which could require a return to increased public health restrictions.

The release also says that all schools are working on detailed risk assessment plans for reopening that are to be submitted to the Office of the CPHO in June 2020.

A more formal outline of the 2020-21 school year will be available once these plans are approved.