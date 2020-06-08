On Friday, June 5th the Alberta border Checkpoint at Fort Smith will resume at the NWT.

A release sent Friday stated that Public Health Officers will be present to monitor people entering at the border for travel within the NWT.

The decision comes in response to concerns related to increased summer traffic.

Travel between Smith’s Landing, Fort Fitzgerald, Pine Lake and Fort Smith will remain unrestricted,

provided those traveling to Fort Smith have not visited communities outside of this immediate region of Northern Alberta within the last 14 days.

For the latest information on the public health orders in the Northwest Territories, visit the GNWT’s COVID-19 response website.