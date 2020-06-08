The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death that took place in Inuvik on Friday, June 5th.

At approximately 11:39 pm, on Friday, Inuvik RCMP received a call regarding an injured, non-responsive adult man in a residence on Union Street.

The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit, in collaboration with Inuvik RCMP and the NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are investigating. The NWT Coroner Services is assisting with the sudden death investigation.

No one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to this file, contact Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.