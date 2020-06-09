In lieu of the Anti-racism Peaceful Demonstration taking place later today in the City of Yellowknife, City officials said the intersections along the route will be blocked for the time of the motorcade’s passing.

The demonstration taking place nearly two weeks following the George Floyd’s death, an event that started a movement across the world against anti-black racism after he was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.

In a release sent just over an hour before the event is to be held, officials say the motorcade will begin at the Multiplex, proceed down Franklin Avenue, turn up 49 Street to 49 Avenue (Veterans Memorial Drive) and proceed down 49 Avenue to 53 Street.

The motorcade will then turn back onto Franklin Avenue and return to the Multiplex.

The City’s Municipal Enforcement Division, with the assistance of the RCMP, will escort the motorcade.

The City thanks residents for their patience during this motorcade.