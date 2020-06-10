The Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment is opening its NWT Parks Reservation system on Wednesday, June 10th for campsite bookings beginning Friday June 12th at 5pm.

The decision was made in anticipation of a move to Phase II of the Emerging Wisely Plan, the GNWT’s path forward to emerging safely and wisely from the current COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Reservations for all NWT campsites except for Yellowknife’s Fred Henne Park will open at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 10th. Reservations for the Fred Henne campground will open at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 11th.

Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment noted that like many NWT residents, she is happy to see the NWT reach a place where it is now safe to open NWT Parks for overnight stays.

“Our priority remains ensuring we maintain as safe an environment as possible for our staff, contractors and the public who will be sharing these spaces during our 2020 season, and protocols will be implemented to meet these needs.”

In the event that the anticipated move to Phase II is delayed or cancelled, all bookings that cannot be fulfilled will be refunded.