A 25-year old Alberta man was arrested by Hay River RCMP, Wednesday June 10th and faces a variety of charges ranging from cannabis-related to vehicle theft and violating public health orders.

In a release sent to media Thursday June 11th, RCMP say GNWT Border Enforcement personnel notified them of a suspicious driver traveling northbound who failed to check in at the NWT/AB border. The specific time of the incident was not mentioned, just the date.

According to RCMP, they found the vehicle south of Enterprise, NT and upon initial investigation discovered the vehicle was being operated in violation of numerous NWT Highway Traffic Act laws.

Shortly after, RCMP not only finds out the vehicle was stolen from Edmonton, but the man was also in contravention of cannabis possession laws.

The driver was arrested on site and is now back in Alberta awaiting NWT court dates in August and September.

The 25 year old faces charges under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act, Territorial Cannabis Products Act as well as charges for violations of Public Health Orders laid by territorial COVID-19 Task Force personnel who were also on the scene.