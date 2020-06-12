The GNWT and the Federal government announced $20 million in funding for the Prohibition Creek Access Road project.

In his announcement, NT MP Michael McLeod stated that connecting people and places is key to providing opportunities for northern Canadians..

“The Prohibition Creek Access Road will improve travel and transportation of goods, benefiting the region’s economy and improving the lives of residents, now and in the future.”

The 14-kilometre upgraded road will enable travel throughout the year between Canyon Creek and Prohibition Creek, replacing the existing winter road that until now has had to be constructed annually.

The all-season access road will be built along the alignment of the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road, completing a crucial piece of the eventual Mackenzie Valley Highway.

Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment in the NWT noted that infrastructure projects like the Prohibition Creek Access Road will play a significant part in the recovery of the NWT post-COVID-19.

“Not only will this project inject money into our economy, it will also provide business, employment, and training opportunities for our residents while delivering the critical infrastructure the Northwest Territories needs to provide important programs and services.”

McLeod also mentioned that the roadway will make transporting essential supplies safer and more dependable.

“It will create economic and job opportunities, with access for business, tourism, and recreation. The road will also provide community members with better access to traditional hunting and fishing areas all year long.”