This morning NT RCMP released a public advisory that telecommunications are down for parts of Yellowknife due to a Fibre Line being damaged.

The release warns of an interruption of service that may affect some service providers when calling Northwest Territories detachments and the Operational Communications Centre (RCMP OCC) in Yellowknife.

The interruption is also affecting the 9-1-1 service.

According to the release, on Friday, June 12th, Northwestel advised RCMP of an alleged fibre optic line cut, south of Enterprise.

The communication outage is said to be affecting wireless telephony services across the NWT.

RCMP warns residents that until the repairs are complete, calls to the local detachment may not go through, or calls may not be automatically forwarded to the OCC.

If the public requires police assistance, RCMP asks them to attend the detachment in person during regular working hours.

In most detachments, this is from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

RCMP technicians are working with all partners to resolve this situation as soon as possible with further updates will be provided as required.

UPDATE;

Just after 1:30 pm, Hay River Town Officials advised that due to technical issues beyond their control, the Town of Hay River’s phones are down.

Asking residents who are looking to reach someone at the Town to please email townhall@hayriver.com or call 867-874-6522 and leave a voicemail.