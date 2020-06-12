A flag-raising ceremony will take place in front of Yellowknife City Hall today at 5:30 p.m., to commemorate Independence Day in the Philippines.

A vehicle procession will depart from City Hall after the ceremony, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The procession will travel down 52 Street to 52 Avenue, where it will turn right, turn right again onto 56 Street, and left onto 51 A Avenue.

It will turn right onto Forrest Drive, left onto Franklin Avenue, and continue to Kam Lake Road.

It will turn right onto Finlayson Drive, proceed to Finlayson Drive North, turn left onto Range Lake Road, right onto Woolgar Avenue and finish at the Fieldhouse. Municipal Enforcement will escort the procession and manage traffic flow.

The city is thanking residents in advance for their patience during this celebratory procession.