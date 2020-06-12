A search by Yellowknife RCMP, for a missing man travelling by boat, has ended with the recovery of the deceased on Great Slave Lake.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 11th, Yellowknife RCMP received a call advising a man travelling by boat on the Great Slave Lake had not checked in with family members as planned. RCMP began to organize a search engaging partners with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

A search by community members from Dettah was launched that centred on the north-western shore of Great Slave Lake, between Dettah and an area known as Wool Bay.

A community searcher by boat spotted a capsized boat on the shores of Great Slave Lake. A short while later, the same boater reported locating a man, deceased in the water, near the Wool Bay area. RCMP attended the area via helicopter, as the ice was heavy and moving quickly, creating challenging conditions.

The deceased was transported to Dettah, where NWT Coroner Services received the deceased. A post mortem examination has been ordered by the NWT Coroner Services. RCMP are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with a coroner’s investigation.

“RCMP are saddened to report the recovery of the deceased on Great Slave Lake. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man” states Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager, Yellowknife Detachment.

RCMP thanks their partner agency CASARA and the community members of Dettah for their assistance with the search and recovery effort.