Yellowknife RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate 40-year-old Tina Black.

Ms. Black was last seen on Wednesday, June 10th, at approximately 10:15 pm, in the downtown area.

She is described as First Nation, with black hair, brown eyes, measuring 5’5” and weighing 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tina Black is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.