The NWT government is amending its NWT-Alberta border-checkpoint in the Fort Smith area to better accommodate the unique needs of that area.

In a statement sent to media Monday, June 15th, GNWT says the new system includes passes for residents from the NWT and Alberta representing various situations and activities commonly shared between Fort Smith, Fort Fitzgerald, Smith’s Landing, and other nearby communities.

According to the release NWT residents from outside of Fort Smith are also able to access this system, opening up staycation possibilities for NWT residents.

The release says this area was chosen as there is no road access to other communities in Alberta during summer, and thus the risk is limited within this region.

For NWT residents:

Standard access pass:

Allows for day-use travel in-and-out of the NWT as far as Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day Use area, and provides an authorized exemption to the self-isolation protocol requirements.

Limited access pass:

Allows for overnight travel in Alberta where the final destination is north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake).

Restricted access pass:

Allows for overnight travel Passes for travel originating in the NWT for travel to and from Alberta where the final destination is farther than Hay Camp on Highway 61, or farther than Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60.

For Alberta residents:

Standard access:

Non-NWT residents traveling within the NWT where their travel originates in Alberta north of and including the vicinity of Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day Use area may be issued a Standard Access Pass for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity.

Limited access:

Non-NWT residents traveling within the NWT where their travel originates in Alberta north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake) may be issued a Limited Access Pass for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity.

Restricted access:

Those wishing to get these passes should apply with the local regional enforcement lead or complete their application at a checkpoint.