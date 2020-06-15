The City of Yellowknife, with support from the Government of Canada, is going virtual for Canada Day 2020. In place of the usual gathering at Somba K’e Park, the City and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife will be providing various events and activities online, and encourage Yellowknifers to get involved in the virtual celebrations.

There are many ways to get involved in this year’s Canada Day celebrations, such as:

watching the events online,

creating a Canada Day Shout-Out video,

submitting your rendition of ‘Oh Canada’, or

participating as an artist by hosting classes or performances in an online show on Canada Day.

Mayor Rebecca Alty states that Canada Day is a celebration that brings our community together.

“This year is no different and, although we will be physically distant, Yellowknifers will still be able to celebrate together, virtually.”

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife’s celebrations titled ‘Celebrate Canada Day @ Home” encourages residents to decorate themselves and their homes in red and white. Residents who participate will have an opportunity to win prizes and can enter by taking a picture of their red and white decorations and posting it on the Rotary Club of Yellowknife’s event page on Facebook.