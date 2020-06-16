This instrument tests for turbidity, or how much silt and debris is in the water. (When Moose FM toured the facility, turbidity was at around 0.012 NTU. For context, the 2003 boil-water advisory in Yellowknife saw turbidity approach 50 NTU.)

On Tuesday June 16th the NWT’s Chief Environmental Health Officer lifted the boiling water advisory for Hay River, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa.

In a statement sent to media, the CEHO advised all residents in the four areas affected that the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

Residents who receive their water from the Town of Hay River water supplier were asked to boil their water due to higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water.

The release states that there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community, and that turbidity in the source water resulted from the spring break- up of ice in the river.

The Town of Hay River and the Chief Environmental Health Officer have observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant.

The precautionary Boil Water Advisory is now lifted and as such, normal use of drinking water may resume.

The Department of Health and Social Services recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by doing the following:

Run all cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use.

Flush and clean all water-using equipment, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines, for at least one minute.

Change all point of use filters (tap mounted carbon filters, Brita filters, etc).

Flush and clean all coffee machines.

Drain and flush all ice-making machines.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters.

Drain and clean water-holding tanks.

Information and a video on how to drain and clean water-holding tanks is available by clicking here.