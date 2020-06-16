The NTPC Website and Customer Service Portal are back online following April’s ransom-ware attack.

In a statement sent early Tuesday June 16th, NTPC announced it has successfully restored its website and customer service portal .

Both systems have been unavailable since April 30, when NTPC experienced a ransomware attack.

Production of May power bills will be completed this week with June bills scheduled to begin next week.

NTPC recognizes that customers may experience financial hardship with two months of bills becoming due in the same calendar month and will work with them to develop reasonable payment plans.

No interest for late payments will be incurred during May, June and July.

The statement says that NTPC is well on its way to recovery from the ransomware attack.

Most financial programs have now been restored although further work is still required before recovery is considered complete.

No evidence has been found that any personal or private information was accessed or compromised during the attack.

NTPC will not be providing specific details about the ransomware attack or the steps it has taken to restore information technology systems.