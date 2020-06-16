Hay River NewsNews Hay River RCMP looking for owner of foreign currency-collection found in January SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Tuesday, Jun. 16th, 2020 RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image) Hay River RCMP is looking to reunite a collection of foreign currency with its rightful owner. In a statement sent to media Tuesday June 16th, RCMP say the found foreign currency was turned in to the Hay River RCMP in January of this year. According to RCMP, the currency appears to be part of a collection, and comes mostly from Asian countries. Hay River RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to locating the owner in order to have the money returned to them. Anyone with information in regards to this collection, please; Contact Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 Go to nwtnutips.com and click on “submit a web tip” Text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.