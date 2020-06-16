Hay River RCMP is looking to reunite a collection of foreign currency with its rightful owner.

In a statement sent to media Tuesday June 16th, RCMP say the found foreign currency was turned in to the Hay River RCMP in January of this year.

According to RCMP, the currency appears to be part of a collection, and comes mostly from Asian countries.

Hay River RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to locating the owner in order to have the money returned to them.

Anyone with information in regards to this collection, please;