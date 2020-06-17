Tensions rose in the House of Commons as the NDP Party Leader was asked to withdraw from the House for the remainder of Wednesday’s sitting.

Speaker of the House Anthony Rota asked Jagmeet Singh to leave for calling Bloc Quebecois MP Alain Therrien racist and then standing by his statement and refusing to retract it.

Singh had just failed to get unanimous consent for an NDP motion for the House to recognize systemic racism in the RCMP.