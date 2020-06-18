On Wednesday, June 17th, Fort Liard RCMP were advised by GNWT Department of Infrastructure of damage done to the North Gate of Highway #7, located 10 kilometers from the NWT border with British Columbia.

An investigation is now underway. The gate has been re-secured by the GNWT Department of Infrastructure.

Similar instances occurred on April 11th and May 31st. Charges have been laid in connection to both these previous incidents.

Anyone with information in relation to this crime or other criminal matters in the area is asked to call Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111.