On Wednesday, June 17th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of a firearm on the trail by Frame Lake in Yellowknife after they received a call for service at approximately 7:40 pm from a citizen concerned for their safety.

Several RCMP members in patrol cars responded to the potentially high-risk situation. Part of that response involved the operation of the police vehicles on a portion of the trail.

RCMP members encountered several pedestrians during the response and instructed them to avoid or leave the area for public safety. In one encounter, a person moving quickly on the pathway, towards a moving police vehicle, had to give way and move quickly off the pathway. The officer stopped and checked on the person, who did not appear to be injured, before continuing to the call for service.

Officers located the suspect and took them into custody without injury. No firearm was located at the scene. The person has not been charged at this time.

Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment stated that when the RCMP receive a call for service from a person concerned for their personal safety involving a possible weapon, especially a firearm, they must respond with expediency.

“Our members are trained in the safe operation of our police vehicles, even during a potential high-risk situation. We spoke to the person who had to move quickly off the pathway, and they advised they were fine, for which we are thankful. We are also thankful that the suspect was not armed once we were able to locate and arrest, alieving us of entering into a high-risk situation in a public place.”