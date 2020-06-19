Effective immediately the City of Yellowknife is implementing a mandatory ban on open air fires within the City’s municipal boundaries. The ban prohibits open fires, including the use of approved fire pits.

Camp stoves, enclosed BBQs and propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are permitted for use. They must be placed within regulation fire pits and should not emit a flame more than 0.5 metres in diameter and 0.5 metres in height.

The Yellowknife Fire Division has implemented this ban on fires due to very dry conditions with no indication of rain forecasted throughout the weekend and into next week.

The open air burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. The public will be advised of any change in status through Yellowknife media, City of Yellowknife website and social media sites.