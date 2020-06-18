News GNWT and NWTTA reach tentative collective agreement SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Wednesday, Jun. 17th, 2020 Photo from NWTTA Facebook page The GNWT and the Northwest Territories Teachers’ Association have reached a tentative agreement. Details of the tentative agreement will not be publicly released until the ratification process is completed. Both parties are pleased with the progress since negotiations started on June 2nd during this unprecedented time, and are recommending ratification of the agreement to their membership and the Financial Management Board. The current collective agreement was set to expire on July 31st. Tags: GNWTNWTTA