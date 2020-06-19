Yellowknife RCMP have charged two civilians with assault as part of their investigation into allegations of assault by police officers.

Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service from the public, on Wednesday, June 10th, at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the Somba ‘Ke Park area. Upon arriving, RCMP saw the victim leaving the area and were unable to speak to them before they left from the Somba ‘Ke park area. RCMP completed a search of the surrounding area to locate the victim, with no results. No suspects were located at the original location. This call for service corroborated the information received from members of the public.

On Thursday, June 11th, Yellowknife RCMP were made aware of an allegation that RCMP Officers allegedly assaulted a member of the public on June 10th. Yellowknife RCMP took the allegations seriously and the General Investigative Section (GIS) began an immediate investigation.

RCMP reached out to the victim and took information from the victim, along with several other persons. The investigation continued, and on Saturday, June 13th, members of the public provided new information to the RCMP, advising they had witnessed an assault in progress, possibly involving the same victim, on June 10th in the area of Somba ‘Ke Park. Three male suspects, none of which were RCMP officers, were described as allegedly assaulting the victim.

A rigorous investigation resulting in interviews with over 20 persons, and with full cooperation from all RCMP supporting the investigation confirmed that no RCMP officers had contact with the victim on the day of the alleged assault.

Continuing investigation on the report of an assault by three male suspects in the Somba ‘Ke Park, RCMP were able to identify and charge two of the three suspects.

A man and a male youth face charges. Jamal Moosenose, 22 years old, is charged with Assault causing bodily harm. He is set to next appear in court on October 28th. The 16-year-old male youth is also charged with Assault causing bodily harm.

“We continue to work with the victim, to support him through the trauma of an assault. I also thank the GIS investigators and other members who assisted with this investigation to date. Their timely commitment to finding the facts, and following the leads and evidence, has provided answers for the victim, and the community as a whole” adds Insp Laporte.

RCMP continue to seek any additional witnesses and are asking anyone who may have witnessed an encounter, or possible assault, in or around 7:40 to 7:50 p.m. in the area of Somba ‘Ke Park on June 10th, to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.