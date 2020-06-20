The City of Yellowknife is planning the re-opening of the Fieldhouse on Tuesday, June 23rd, in line with the GNWT’s recent ‘Emerging Wisely’ announcement.

To ensure that they re-open safely, and are following capacity and other restrictions that are in place, the following measures will be in effect:

Fields are open for rental only; a maximum of 25 people per field, including spectators; physical distancing in effect;

The track is open and limited to 25 people; physical distancing in effect;

Climbing Wall and Indoor Playground are closed;

Showers are available for one at a time with cleaning between.

The Hours of Operation are:

Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Statutory Holidays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As for the Screening of Patrons, people must check-in and out with the front desk. People with fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, headache, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of taste, or loss of smell should not enter.