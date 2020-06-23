The Salvation Army in Yellowknife has announced the reopening of their Thrift Store for Saturday, June 27th after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months.

To celebrate, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jason Brinson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army in Yellowknife notes that the Salvation Army staff are excited to welcome shoppers back to the store and look forward to being able to offer this service to the community,

“COVID-19 has been difficult for many people but we are encouraged and thankful for the continued donation of goods to help us, help others.”

The store area will follow the health and safety requirements as set out by NWT Health and Social Services, and will include frequent sanitization, PPE for staff, physical distancing, and proper disinfection of donations.

Major Al Hoeft, The Salvation Army’s Divisional Secretary for Public Relations states that they are working hard to create a safe shopping environment in all the Thrift Stores across their Division before they reopen.

“We are excited our Yellowknife store is reopening so people can once again shop and recycle, helping us assist the vulnerable in our communities.”

Store staff is also requesting that donations be brought to the Thrift Store during store hours only, as items left outside are ruined by weather and will have to be discarded.