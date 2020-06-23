The NT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit – Financial Crimes – charged four people with fraud and uttering a forged document.

Between December 2019 and February 2020, it is alleged that a cheque, issued to an individual by the North Slave Correctional Centre’s Inmate Trust Fund, was reproduced, altered and deposited 36 times into various bank accounts. The total amount deposited is $23,407.92. The fraud was discovered through a partnership between the banks and GNWT auditors.

The matter was reported to the NT RCMP Financial Crimes Unit in January and an extensive investigation was launched. Production Orders for four financial institutions to obtain documents were issued.

Through the investigation, the NT RCMP Financial Crimes Unit discovered that up to 15 people may have been involved in cashing the forged cheques – some unknowingly.

The following four people have each been charged with Fraud, and Uttering a Forged Document:

Aaron Nitsiza, 22 year-old, from Yellowknife

Tyleen MacKenzie, 19 year-old, from Behchoko

Amanda Lamouelle, 29 year-old, from Behchoko

Molson Romie, 31 year-old, from Yellowknife

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Aaron Nitsiza. The other three individuals have been released for court on August 25th.

“Defrauding the government or financial institutions is not a victimless crime. Financial losses directly affect the GNWT’s ability to deliver services to citizens of the NT, and defrauding the banks result in higher fees for everyone” states Cst. Landon King, NT RCMP Financial Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on fraud or any other criminal activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.