Yellowknife RCMP is asking again for the public’s assistance in locating a man, who was reported missing in the Fall of 2019.

Glenn Harold Field, 63-year-old, has grey hair, grey/blue eyes, measuring 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 169 pounds.

Mr. Field is reported to enjoy spending time on the land. He chartered a plane in the Fall of 2018 and was dropped off at Rolfe Lake with his three German Shepherds. He was last seen in the area, on the west side of Rolfe Lake, in the Spring of 2019. Rolfe Lake is about 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and 72 kilometres due east of Gordon Lake.

The RCMP is asking people travelling in the area to pay close attention to any details that may be associated with Mr. Field, including any sighting of his gear. Mr. Field was in possession of a grey coloured canoe, an axe, an Iridium satellite phone, a McPherson tent, a .308 rifle and some basic supplies.

If you have information on Mr. Field, please call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.