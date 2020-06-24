Atlantic Canada will form its own travel bubble.

The provinces have announced that residents can travel freely among the four provinces beginning July 3rd. However, people from outside of the Atlantic provinces will be able to visit but they must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

In other provinces, B.C. is still calling for limiting travel between that province and Alberta, and the Yukon and Northwest Territories borders are closed to everything but essential travel. Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan do not have travel bans and Quebec has loosened its restrictions with the exception of northern and remote communities. Manitoba has a 14-day quarantine rule in place for people travelling to that province from another.