Ever wanted to have lunch with the Mayor to discuss an important Yellowknife issue? Well, now is your chance. Mayor Rebecca Alty is inviting residents to join her in Somba K’e Civic Plaza throughout the summer, during the Tuesday lunch hour, to talk about some of Yellowknife’s hot topics.

Sessions will run from noon until 1 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning June 30th and will run until September 1st. In line with the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely plan, each session will be open to 12 residents, in addition to Mayor Alty and attending Councillors.

Mayor Rebecca Alty stated that chatting with residents, hearing feedback and concerns, and discussing solutions together, informally, is so valuable.

“This is an opportunity for residents to speak directly with their elected officials and talk about the issues that are most important to them.”

Chairs will be provided, arranged following physical distancing guidelines. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch to enjoy while participating in the discussion.

Registration for each session will open on the Wednesday, the week before the meeting, and will be announced on the City website and social media. Positions will be filled on a first come first served basis. Residents who would like to take part should email LunchWithTheMayor@yellowknife.ca or call 867-920-5693. Successful residents will be contacted to confirm their spot.

The City will also announce on the City website and social media when all spaces have been filled but may not be able to respond to all those who do not secure a place.

For more information on the Lunch with the Mayor events, visit www.yellowknife.ca/LunchwiththeMayor.