Effective Thursday, July 2nd, Yellowknife Transit will resume its regular summer service schedule, relax certain restrictions and resume collecting fares, in line with the GNWT’s recent ‘Emerging Wisely’ announcement.

Although buses will have a maximum capacity of 24 people, it may not always be possible to maintain a physical distance of two metres while using Yellowknife Transit. The City strongly recommends all passengers wear face coverings while using Yellowknife Transit, for the mutual protection of you, your fellow passengers and transit staff. Passengers must enter using the front doors and exit using the rear doors.

To further reduce contact between drivers and passengers, the City will be replacing Punch Passes with sheets of tickets. These will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, July 22nd. Anyone who currently has a punch pass who boards a Yellowknife transit vehicle in July can exchange their Punch Pass for a July monthly pass. Information on fares and purchasing locations is available on the City’s website.

As facilities and services begin to reopen, changes may occur with little notice. All updates will be communicated with the public, via the City webpage and on social media. Residents can also contact the City by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5600.