To ensure the continued safe use of Fred Henne Territorial Park, including ensuring physical distancing measures are followed, the GNWT, led by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment will be monitoring the capacity of the beach and public day use areas throughout the summer.

Additionally, in an attempt to reduce crowding in the day use and beach areas, access to the upper day use parking lot will be restricted and the number of vehicles and boat trailers in the day use area will be limited.

NWT residents are encouraged to visit Fred Henne during non-peak times (before 2:00 p.m. or after 5:00 p.m.), or explore some of the other Territorial Parks in the Yellowknife area.