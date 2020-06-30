The City of Yellowknife has announced that effective Thursday, July 2nd, City Hall, and the Yellowknife Public Library will reopen to the public in a limited capacity and with reduced hours.

Additional measures are in effect to ensure the City opens and operates safely, following capacity and other restrictions that are in place.

City Hall will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, beginning July 2nd. Access will be available via the lower entrance on 49 Avenue only. To access the Customer Services desk in the main lobby, the elevator should be used, one person at a time unless users are from the same household.

The Municipal Enforcement Division service desk on the lower level will be available to the public for walk-ins during the City Hall opening hours. The public can also book an appointment with MED by emailing med@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5630.

The Yellowknife Public Library will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, beginning July 2nd, by appointment only. To book an appointment email library@yellowknife.ca or call 920-5642. The elevator should be used, one person at a time unless users are from the same household, to enter the YPL, and the stairs should be used to exit.

The City encourages residents to continue accessing City services online, by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or visiting www.yellowknife.ca wherever possible.

The City asks all users who visit City facilities to respect the physical distancing guidelines as set out by the GNWT and to follow all signage in place at individual facilities. Everyone must check-in and out with the front desk which will be located at each facility entrance.