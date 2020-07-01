As of July 1st, the GNWT will adjust the price of fuel in the Northwest Territories to reflect the current cost of fuel, transportation, and taxes.

Prices are being adjusted by the GNWT following the completion of the winter fuel resupply program, which concluded on April 9th. These prices are based on the real costs of completing that program, which includes fuel, transportation and taxes.

Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Infrastructure stated that in recent months fuel prices across Canada have decreased, which is good news for NWT residents.

“The fuel resupply by winter road is complete and now residents in most NWT remote communities will pay less to fill their home heating oil tanks and their vehicles.”

The specific changes vary by commodity and by the community. In most cases, non-government customers’ prices for heating fuel, motive diesel, and gasoline will decrease. The prices of naphtha and jet fuel will be increasing in all communities except for one.

The GNWT is responsible for the purchase, transport, and storage of fuel in 16 communities that are not served by the private sector: Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Gametì, Jean Marie River, Łutselk’e, Nahanni Butte, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Sambaa K’e, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita, Ulukhaktok, Wekweètì, Whatì and Wrigley. Local contractors sell and distribute these petroleum products to residents and businesses in their communities.

Current prices and prices as of July 1st can be found here.