The NT RCMP have charged two persons with fraud, including one of their members.

In June 2019, NT RCMP became aware of allegations of fraud within the Fort Liard RCMP Detachment. At the request of NT RCMP, Alberta RCMP undertook an investigation. As a result, NT RCMP have laid charges.

Corporal Curtis Ping, 59, has been charged with:

Fraud over $5000, and Fraud under $5000 (total 2 counts),

Breach of trust by a public officer

An internal Code of Conduct investigation was launched by NT RCMP. The investigation is ongoing. Cpl Ping has been suspended with pay since the beginning of the investigations.

Darlene Ping, 56, has been charged with:

Fraud over $5000, and Fraud under $5000 (total 2 counts),

Falsification of records or books (1),

Falsification of employment records with intent to deceive

Both persons will appear in Yellowknife Territorial Court, September 15th.

“As the police of jurisdiction, we are responsible to hold anyone who is alleged to have committed fraud, accountable. Out of respect for the court process, we will not comment further” states Inspector Amber Clark, Officer in Charge South District NT RCMP.